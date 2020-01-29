Cabaret Cabinetry closed Dec. 13 after 34 years in business

An employee, who asked not to be identified, with more than five years with Cabaret Cabinetry Inc. at 10409 Vermont Ave. in Hayward, has confirmed to the Record the custom cabinetry shop closed its doors on Friday, Dec. 13.
Numerous calls to the Cabaret Cabinetry owner, Gerry L. Tuttle, had gone unanswered, but a former employee detailed that approximately 16 workers at the small factory were given a notice on Dec. 6 that Friday, Dec. 13, would be their last day of work.
The month before, the worker said, there had been some concern raised when they were told around Thanksgiving time the employees were going to lose their health insurance coverage.
The worker said the plant had been busy, but they were told that there was not enough production and cash flow to keep the business open.
According to the worker, those who lost their jobs included designers, finishers, box and door builders, sanders, general assemblers, driver, secretary and workers in an area called stiles and rails (referring to the cabinet face frame with stiles the vertical elements and rails the horizontal).
The worker also said all the employees were aware of a Johnson Bank lawsuit against Cabaret Cabinetry filed Oct. 7 asking for $222,201. Court records show the Johnson Bank lawsuit was settled Jan. 24 in a foreclosure settlement of $179,683 against Tuttle.
