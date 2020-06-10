The death of George Floyd, 46, an African-American man was killed while being detained by City of Minneapolis police officers on May 25, has sparked hundreds of protests around the country. Demonstrators are calling for an end to systemic racism, including alleged police tactics and practices targeting people of color.
Locally, a Black Lives Matter protest, sponsored by Up North Engaged, was held Saturday afternoon, June 6, at the intersection of highways 27 and 63 in the City of Hayward.
Roughly 70 crowded around Mary Wichita, one of the organizers of the event, as she greeted the group that eventually grew by another 20. Later they all lined the highways, most holding signs.
“I’m here with all the protests around the country that are trying to address systemic racism and get rid of the police culture in our society that causes deaths like George Floyd,” Wichita told the Record before the gathering.
Wichita was asked why hold a Black Lives Matter protest in Hayward where there are so few African Americans.
“Just because we don’t have a large African American population is irrelevant,” she said. “It’s about our country, our democracy. It’s about human beings.”
“I feel very strongly that the inequity of this country has got to stop,” said Linda Graham of Hayward. “We have got to find ways of caring about each other. We are all part of the human race. It doesn’t matter what color we are. I’m here to make the point that people of color have been treated poorly in this country ever since it was formed when you consider the genocide of Native Americans and the slaves that were brought over to this country.”
“I’m here to stand besides our black brothers and sisters in their fight against racism and police brutality,” said Kathy Zuelsdorff.
Seventy-fourth Assembly District Representative Beth Meyers (D-Bayfield) said she was emotionally moved by George Floyd’s last words, caught on video while an officer was kneeling on his neck, with Floyd calling out to his departed mother.
“I have never experienced the fear for one’s safety that comes with the everyday reality of living as a person of color in today’s society,” she said. “However, I have seen firsthand what can happen when a system values some lives more than others. It’s all part of a history of systemic racism that we cannot ignore any longer, one we can only dismantle by hearing and acknowledging the experience of those who live it.”
Meyers ended with the famous words of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Carol Englehart of Minneapolis said she lives four miles where Floyd was killed and had seen him in her neighborhood before his death.
“I didn’t know who he was, but when he got killed the picture was unmistakable,” she said. “He was a very peaceful, good man.”
Englehart said Minneapolis has the double tragedy of Floyd’s death and damage to immigrant and Latino and African American neighborhoods.
Paul DeMain, a member of the Oneida Nation who lives on the Lac Courte Oreilles (LCO) Reservation, said Native Americans have been dealing with the same issues as African Americans when it came to systemic racism.
As a youth, he talked of being arrested for marijuana and doing jail time, but a white friend who was with him at the time of the arrest, a daughter of a Marathon County police commissioner, was not charged.
He also talked of being profiled by police while a student at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire when officers were looking for a Native American with a pony tail.
And DeMain, a former journalist, recounted a 2010 event when he was forced to move and then was hit with a flashlight by a Sawyer County sheriff’s deputy while he was filming a car accident from his own property.
He questioned why an Ashland County sheriff’s deputy in 2017 resorted to shooting and killing 14-year-old Jason Pero of the Bad River Reservation when the youth approached the deputy with a knife, but the officer had the option of retreating to the safety of his vehicle — a move, DeMain contended, would have saved Pero’s life.
“Native Americans are killed more often than any other racial group in this country,” said DeMain. “It’s just that it happens out in the middle of the country or a little city like this where people aren’t held accountable.”
Fran Gretz said she is concerned over the safety of her college-educated African-American granddaughter who lives in St. Paul.
“I’m here to say as an indigenous woman that black lives matter,” said
Tish Keahna of Hayward.
She recounted in 2014, the week before the killing of Tamir Rice — a 12-year-old African-American boy who was shot by an officer in Cleveland, Ohio, who mistook a toy gun Rice was holding as a real weapon — that her 12-year-old son was lost out in the woods carrying an air gun and she was “terrified” that someone would come across her son, who is tall and looks older than 12, and might see him with the air rifle as a threat.
Monday, June 8
Another group of 10-15 protestors, who all appeared to be of the millennial demographic, gathered on the same 27/63 corner Monday afternoon, June 8, and reportedly, they had gathered the day before as well, Sunday, June 7.
Julian Rogstad said the group were friends and from the Hayward area.
Rogstad and Jeremy Stewart, who drove a car with protest language written over the vehicle (including “Justice for George Floyd”), had both been in Minneapolis protesting the day the 3rd Precinct police station in Minneapolis was burned to the ground after protesters seized the building.
Rogstad claims that May 28 protest was peaceful until the crowd was tear-gassed by police, an action he contends violated the protesters’ 1st Amendment rights of free speech and to peaceable assembly.
“I was praying with some people, praying for everyone, and then we got tear-gassed,” he said. “Me and Jeremy witnessed a four-year-old crying from tear-gas.”
Rogstad said he was protesting in Hayward to use his “white privilege” to support his friends who are people of color.
