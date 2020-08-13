American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation officers and board members touched on scenarios for 2021 Birkie events and presented a rosy picture of the past year during the Foundation’s annual membership meeting in the Great Hall at the Birkie’s start area Saturday, Aug. 8.
“We have gone through close to a dozen different scenarios with the public health folks” for the coming year, said Foundation Executive Director Ben Popp. “One end of the spectrum is a normal Birkie, and the other end is completely virtual, you couldn’t come here. You would ski at other areas” such as Lapham Peak (southeast Wisconsin) or Minneapolis. We would certify courses.”
Popp said it is likely there will be a virtual Birkie option to choose for those who have concerns about health or travel safety. “I can’t confirm that for sure,” he said.
“In the middle” of the possibility spectrum is the competition stadium at the Birkie’s start area in the Town of Cable, where the Birkie Foundation has snow-making capability, Popp added. “It is meant to serve as a finish line for the Birkie if we ever have to do a loop (race).”
The Birkie could park 3,000 to 4,000 cars in that area, including the Cable Union Airport and Telemark property, Popp said. People would stay warm in their vehicles when not skiing. To provide social distancing, the Birkie would host only 1,000 people in a day.
Popp added that the recent Lumberjack 5K trail run “went really well and we will use those same concepts here” during the Sept. 26 Birkie Trail Run Festival at Cable. “Public health was really happy with the provisions we had to keep people safe” at the Lumberjack 5K, including drive-up registration and bib pickup to spread people out. Skiers can carry their own nutrition just as they do in Norway, Popp added.
“We can provide safe experiences once people are outside. It’s just a matter of getting there,” Popp added.
The Birkie uses 341 portable toilets, and hand sanitizer could be provided both inside and outside, Popp added. The toilets would be cleaned every hour.
Popp also gave members an update on the Foundation’s progress toward the purchase of the former Telemark Resort property and removing the lodge. He said the property is “an essential component of how we operate as an organization, not because we ever want to build a hotel. Our goal is to provide a venue for us to do what we do, providing (ski and bike) events and experiences. Also, we want to create a medium for other partners to come in and build a hotel, restaurant, campground, sell a piece of property for condos.
“We are putting the final touches on a master plan for a Telemark outdoor sports complex,” which includes a capital campaign, Popp added.
This year the Birkie Foundation has contributed to the Nordic Rocks youth ski program, as well as the Minnesota Youth Ski League. The Birkie also has created a junior ambassador program to help support and fund some of the up-and-coming athletes, Popp said.
The Birkie’s “Green” program includes reusable cups, planting trees and using alternative power for snow-making, Popp added.
The Foundation has spent a lot of time on improving the stadium at the start area of the Kortelopet, which is “the fastest growing event we have,” Popp said. “We want to accommodate the majority demographic, which is female and age 37.”
In the coming season, the ABSF will expand its snow-making ability at the Birkie start area to cover four kilometers of trails, Popp said. “We will have a venue no matter what” (the weather is).
He said the highway department is promising that the new Birkie Trail bridge over Highway 77 near Hatchery Creek, the “Becker Law Link,” will be installed at the end of September. That will leave just one road that Birkie trail skiers will have to cross, at Mosquito Brook.
“We have an incredible staff,” and the Birkie’s 3,500 volunteers “have knowledge that creates experiences that people are absolutely hungry for,” Popp added. “It takes a huge group effort to make this all work. That’s pretty awesome.”
The past year also included the opening of the Samuel C. Johnson Family Outdoor Center on Highway 00.
Board President Paul Eckerline announced that four persons have been elected to the Birkie’s board of directors by the membership: Incumbents Mike Mandli and Kathy Pautsch, plus new members Karen Manske and Mike Brown.
Other ABSF board members are Charlie Dee, Sue Scheer, Jan Guenther, Jeff Tumbleson, Tom Duffy Sr. (representing the Sawyer County Board) and Brett Rondeau (representing the Bayfield County Board).
Eckerline thanked two board members who are stepping down after many years of service: John Kotar (a Birkie Founder skier) and Dennis Kruse of Cable.
Treasurer Mike Brown reported that as of March 31 the Birkie has net assets of $3.35 million and a bank balance of $917,760. The Foundation has received coronavirus financial relief (CARES Act) funds of $362,300.
The Foundation had total revenue of $3.39 million and operating expenses of $3.108 million. Its revenue included trail pass income of $133,000 for the year.
Popp said that 90% of the Foundation’s income comes from people and businesses more than 50 miles away. But 90% of the expenditures occur within 50 miles. “We are really proud of that. We’re a good partner of the local community,” he said.
