The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) is looking for women volunteers for the Ski de Event scheduled for January 27-29, 2023. “We want to see all the women supporting women at this event,” according to the ABSF.

The Birkie Tour scheduled for January 21 is also seeking volunteers, with both morning and evening shifts available.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments