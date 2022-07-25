crash cropped

State Sen. Janet Bewley of Mason was driving one of three cars involved in a crash on Ashland’s west side Friday that left a mother and her 5-year-old daughter dead.

The crash began when Bewley pulled out of the parking lot of Maslowski Beach at about 12:26 p.m. and into the path of another car on Highway 2, police said Monday.

Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley speaks on the floor on June 9 at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison.

