Wisconsin Attorney General (AG) Josh Kaul attended a meeting at the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation on Tuesday, March 3 to meet with the Tribal Governing Board Chair and other leaders to discuss resources to address drug addiction and behavioral health issues and alternatives to incarceration, called “diversion programs,” such as drug and wellness courts.
Kaul talked about the focus of meeting with the tribe and he was also asked about gun laws that he and Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats, have pursued and the reaction by some counties to their efforts by passing 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolutions to provide cover for law enforcement to not enforce those laws.
Diversion programs
Diversion programs are alternatives to incarceration that often focus on behavior and/or treatment.
The Sawyer County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC), working with the tribe, is looking at several diversion programs, such as drug or wellness courts where those convicted of low-level drug charges receive positive reinforcement and treatment to address addiction and change behavior.
“One of the things we talked about is having effective diversion programs in place as we address substance abuse disorder, whether that is opioid addiction or addiction to meth or other illegal substances,” he said. “One of the things we have seen with diversion programs is they are cost-effective programs for the county and for the state. Incarcerating people when they are addicted is expensive and having alternatives to incarceration saves money.”
Kaul said if someone is in the criminal system without having their addiction or mental health issue or underlying trauma addressed they are more likely to reoffend than if they received help.
“When we get people into effective diversion programs, we are also making our communities safer by helping people to avoid ending back in the criminal justice system,” he said.
Even though diversion programs might save dollars in the long run, they have costs to operate.
Kaul said as the AG and co-chair of he state’s Criminal Justice Council, his role is to assess diversion programs and provide grant funding.
Kaul said he is advocating for more dollars for county diversion programs.
“I hope we expand that so even more counties have access to treatment and diversion program funding,” he said.
Concerning types of diversion programs that are working well, he said, any that help non-violent offenders with substance abuse or mental health issues receive services, he would recommend.
Gun laws
After the Molson Coors shooting two weeks ago that left six dead in Milwaukee, Kaul advocated for laws expanding mandatory background checks to any sale of a firearm, online or gun show, and implementation of policies that have become known as “red flag laws” that allow law enforcement or family members to ask a court to remove a firearm from a person based on concern the person is a threat to himself or others.
In response, some counties have passed “Second Amendment Sanctuary” status to offer law enforcement discretion whether to enforce those laws that county supervisors considered an infringement to Second Amendment rights.
The Thursday, March 5 agenda for the Sawyer County Public Safety Committee included an agenda item for “2nd Amendment Protection,” an item that didn’t proceed because the citizen who requested it was not in attendance.
“I’m focused on policies that make our communities safer from gun violence,” he said. “We have seen mass shootings over and over again in the United States. It really is gut wrenching to see another one here in Wisconsin last week.”
Kaul said the policies/laws he and Gov. Evers would like to pursue have “proven to reduce gun violence and make communities safer.”
“Background checks are already done for most firearm purchases in the state of Wisconsin,” he said. “There is a loophole in the law that allows for some private purchases to be made without a background check taking place. One of the things we are advocating for is extending that to all firearm transfers.”
A criticism of the red flag laws is they can be arbitrary because any relative can express a concern to a court, resulting in a gun being removed, at least temporarily.
Regarding concern over a red flag law, Kaul said, if one becomes law in Wisconsin then law enforcement has an obligation to enforce it.
“I certainly hope if law enforcement receives information that someone is a danger to themselves or others and receives an order that person needs to be disarmed, that our law enforcement officers will comply with the law and protect community safety,” he said.
A special session called by Gov. Evers in November to address gun legislation resulted in no action or debate occurring under Republican legislative leadership.
“I would like to see debate in our legislature about this issue,” Kaul said. “I have called for policy changes. The governor has called for these policies, but Republican legislators have not only refused these measures but also refused to have any debate about them. I think our legislators need to be considering this very serious issue, and if not moving forward on these solutions, they should be offering alternative steps to make our communities safer.”
