Cable Hayward Area Arts Council will host an online art auction from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14. This fundraiser event will help to support the arts in our region which covers the population areas of Grandview, Barnes. Wascott, Minong, Spooner, Stone Lake, Couderay, and Winter. Due to COVID 19 concerns this is our only fundraiser this year.
Stunning artwork, gifts, services or experiences will be featured just in time for folks to do their Christmas shopping. Visit www.cablehaywardarts.org for more information and to view and bid on auction items.
Integrating the arts into our lives enriches each of us and engaging in the arts brings individuals together and nurtures community.
CHARAC was organized as a 501©3 to operate exclusively for charitable purposes, to encourage the production, performance and appreciation of the arts through networking among artists and the community, supporting artists, increasing public awareness of the arts, and facilitating the arts through cultural programming, and education.
Beginning in 1999, the council began awarding scholarships to graduating high school seniors; sponsored its very first art exhibit at Northwoods Health Center; held the first Namekagon Art and Music Festival in Seeley, and the First Annual Dinner. From 2000 to the present, CHARAC has sponsored art events and activities by Northwoods Strings, 2nd Sunday Poets, WOJB concerts, Chequamegon Children’s Theater, Serendipity Players, and the Park Center. CHARAC continues to provide scholarships through the local high schools; Emerging Artists Grants; grants for education/workshops; Professional Artist Grants and support to local and aspiring artists.
Mark your calendars for Nov. 1-14 to help CHARAC continue to support the arts in our community.
