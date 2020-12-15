The deadline is approaching on Jan. 5, 2021, for candidates to file papers for placement on the April 6, 2021, election ballot, when officers will be elected for local offices, including circuit judge, school boards, town boards and city councils.
Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel told the Record that “My intention is to run again.” He has filed his declaration of candidacy for re-election with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, along with his nomination papers with more than the required number of signatures.
The incumbents on the Hayward Community School District Board of Education whose terms are expiring in April 2021, are Linda Plante, Derek Hand and Stacey Hessel.
Hayward City Council incumbents whose terms are expiring include Mayor Charlie Munich and alderpersons Harold Johnson Sr., District 1; Gary Gillis, District 2; Ward Williamson, District 3; and Al Voight, District 4.
Sawyer County township officers whose terms are expiring include:
Bass Lake: Chairperson—Justin Hall; supervisors—Marshall Savitski, Robert Hammond; treasurer—Kari Aderman.
Hayward Township: Chairperson—Jeff Homuth; supervisors—Gary Gedart, Daniel Cousins Sr.
Hunter: Chairperson—Laura Rusk; supervisors—Kay Ryan, Jim Dier; clerk—Patty Swaffield; treasurer—Cindy Gutsch.
Lenroot: Chairperson—Gordon Christians; supervisors—Jack Sjostrom, Michael Bandow; Clerk—Carol Stone; treasurer—Rebecca Brunner-Stroede.
Round Lake: Chairperson—Rolfe Hanson; supervisor—Kay Wilson. One supervisor position is vacant following the resignation of Marilyn Karns in October 2020.
Sand Lake: Chairperson—Robert Langham; supervisors—Edgar Gregory and George Shedivy; clerk—Elaine Nyberg; treasurer—Joan Rainville.
Spider Lake: Chairperson—T
im Sheldon; supervisors—Mike Lemminger, Stephanie Martin; clerk—Chelsea Tripodi; treasurer—Kathy Overman.
Washburn County township officers whose terms expire include:
Bass Lake: Chairperson, Laura Kilmer; supervisors—Charlie Vig, Lee Magnuson; clerk, Kathy Pfister; treasurer, Carolee Lundsten.
Stinnett: Chairperson, Bill Groat; supervisors—Gary Elliott, Donald Plante; clerk, Katie Parks; treasurer, Sandy Johnson.
Stone Lake: Chairperson, Ted Crandell; supervisors—Jack Coddington, Dan Buchman; clerk-treasurer, Michelle Drabek.
At the state level, there will be an election for Wisconsin superintendent of public instruction. The incumbent is Carolyn Stanford Taylor.
Also, there will be an election for one of three judges serving on the Wisconsin District 3 Board of Appeals. The incumbent is Mark Seidl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.