For 27 years Joan Cervenka has joined a local group of bike riders who’ve kicked off from the city on a three-day pilgrimage to raise money to support The Highground, an 155 acre park dedicated to the memory of veterans who have passed and a healing ground for others who have served.
For nearly three decades, bikers have left from the Hayward Veterans Center on a Friday and arrived in Ladysmith, 70 miles. Then on Saturday, the second day, they’ve awakened and finished the second leg to Thorp, 65 miles. On Sunday, the third day, they’ve biked the final 35 miles into the park located four miles west of Neillsville, joining riders from around the state for a final ceremony.
This year Cervenka and smaller contingent of riders will continue the tradition of The Highground Heroes Ride Northern Bike route, but instead of ending up near Neillsville, the 2020 three day bike ride will end and start each day from the Hayward Veterans Center.
Call it another concession to COVID-19, the 2020 ride has gone virtual. Instead of an actual three-day bike trip to Neillsville, there will be three days of biking to simulate the distance to the park.
The fundraising ride went virtual this year, Cervenka said, because veteran auxiliary groups and veterans hall volunteers who usually feed and shelter the Hayward riders along the northern route are considered high risk because of their age and health conditions, and so the typical Highground Heroes Ride northern route was cancelled.
However, if local riders couldn’t actually bike over three days to Neillsville, there was another option to explore.
“When I mentioned it to Kristin Frame and Kristy Harrison, the two of them said we can do it up here and we can do it virtual,” Cervenka said.
The northern bike route will begin this Friday, July 31, and stretch over the hills of Sawyer County to the flat roads of Washburn County and then back to the Veterans Center, roughly 61 miles.
On Saturday, Aug. 1, again the ride will start at the Veterans Center to County Highway CC using many local bike trails, 51 miles. On Sunday, Aug. 2, the bikers will ride south to Stone Lake and back, 35 miles, arriving at the Veterans Center just before noon to present a check to John Blank, commander of the center.
The number of riders this year is down from the typical 35 of past rides. This year’s participants include Cervenka, Frame, Harrison, Blank, Make Graper from Arpin, Debt Croft from Carlton, Minnesota, Heide Burger and Joel and Lauren Harrison.
Driving a support van for supplies and emergencies are Randy Borchardt, Steve Boss and John and Joan McGaver.
Because the ride is local, bikers have been asked if need to stop and quit along the route to have a local friend or family member available for them to call and pick them up.
Respecting COVID-19 concerns, the bikers will keep six feet of social distance between themselves and wear a mask when they are off their bikes and in proximity to one another.
On Friday and Saturday, riders will have pre-assigned rest stops about every 15 miles, and a food truck will carry supplies to those stops.
The inspiration for The Highground came from Tom Miller, a Vietnam veteran who in 1965 told a dying friend on the battlefield that the friend wouldn’t be forgotten.
In 1985 the first bicycle fundraising ride occurred to raise funds for a memorial park, and then in 1988 the Wisconsin Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Park was dedicated, later to be renamed The Highground.
Twenty-eight years ago Cervenka was asked to join the three-day bike ride. She said it seemed like a good idea to help veterans, and over the years she has become more committed to the mission of The Highground.
“It’s a welcoming and healing place for all veterans,” she said. “Their mission is healing and to remember and to help veterans. They even help veterans who are homeless and have helped veterans find jobs.”
The Highground receives no federal or state support, relying on efforts such as the bike rides to stay open and offer services.
In years past, Hayward riders have raised as much as $10,000 to $15,000 for the three-day ride.
This year already there has been a generous $500 donation. Other donations besides cash include granola bars from MarketPlace Foods and Sunday lunch from Lynn’s Custom Meats.
Donations
Those who want to make donations to the virtual ride can leave a check made out to “The Highground” at the Hayward Veterans Center.
For more information, visit www.thehighground.us.
