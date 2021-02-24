Hayward area resident Ethan Neuman is again joining the Glut 1 Foundation’s “Love Some1 with Glut1” campaign.

The Glut 1 Deficiency Foundation is the single source of support provided to Glut 1 families. It is run mostly by volunteers who give hours of their time to make sure that children (and adults) and their families, like the Treland-Neuman family, have a place to go.

“We are a rare group, living with a rare disease with only approximately 1,000 people being diagnosed in the world,” said Ethan’s mom Kris. “The support we receive from the Glut 1 Deficiency Foundation is priceless.”

To donate, people can visit fipcause.com/secure/fundraiser/MTA1NDc5/54518#_=_.

“Please help me meet my goal of raising $10,000 to help the Glut 1 Foundation meet their goal of $100,000,” Ethan said. “I appreciate all of the support you have given me in the past, it means a lot.”

