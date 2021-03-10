Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently declared February as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month throughout Wisconsin.
At Hayward High School, the Career and Technical Education Department includes Business and Information Technology, Family and Consumer Education and Technical Education.
Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction defines a high quality CTE program as one that teaches academic and technical skills, combines work-based learning and integrates leadership opportunities through career and technical student organizations.
“At HHS, we do this by helping students investigate and develop a career program of study and find related real-life experiences to begin to prepare for their chosen careers,” said Julie Thompson, business education teacher.
“We have an agreement with WITC for students at HHS to earn credit for courses at the post-secondary level. These agreements are initiated by instructors who feel their content matches what is being taught at this level. Then, the instructor meets with a WITC mentor to review and assure that the same curriculum, assessments and delivery methods are being used. Instructors must complete an application to WITC which is reviewed to assure that we meet the qualifications of a post-secondary institution.
“When all of these items are in place, we are able to register students for the WITC credit while they take the course for free at HHS,” Thompson said. “Students who successfully complete a transcripted credit course with a score of 80% or higher also earn credits from WITC. These are noted on an official transcript.”
Hayward currently has 49 transcripted credit opportunities with WITC and several advanced standing opportunities. These credits represent 23 different courses at WITC.
The credits are not all from CTE areas. Susan Eytcheson, HHS science teacher, has agreements with WITC for five credits with anatomy, physiology and disease concepts as well as medical terminology. These courses are required for students planning to enter into a medical field.
In addition, Mary Hohlfeld (Family and Consumer Education) is certified to offer six credits through transcripted credit courses in Foundations of Early Childhood and Infant and Toddler Development. Students who plan to further their education as teachers and/or daycare providers or social work benefit from these credits. There are also four credits available in English and three in math.
Hayward also has 25 transcripted credit offerings in the Business and Information Technology Department and six credits through the Tech Ed Department.
“We are referred to as an outreach center for WITC,” Thompson said. “Because of that, we were audited by the Higher Learning Commission in the Fall of 2019 to ensure that we are in fact teaching the same objectives as students would get at WITC. This report revealed that our institution has met the qualifications needed to continue offering WITC programming. HHS instructors communicate with WITC mentor teachers to provide the same curriculum and assessments as what is provided at WITC. The audit verified that these procedures are in place and being followed.
Academies at HHS
Academies are programs at HHS in which students can earn a technical diplomas by completing the same coursework that is offered at WITC. They include:
Construction Essentials Academy: Students complete three courses: Construction Framing I, Print reading for Building Construction and Applied Technical Math. These courses are the equivalent of nine credits at WITC. These nine credits can then be applied to a two-year technical diploma in construction and cabinetmaking at WITC, and students may transfer to UW-Stout into a four-year program.
Financial Services Academy: Students complete four courses: Financial Literacy, Accounting I, MS Office and Principles of Finance. These courses are the equivalent of 14 Credits at WITC. Of the nine courses that offer WITC credit through the HHS Business Department, three are included in this academy. One of the courses, financial literacy, is a requirement for all students at HHS. The other academy courses are accounting, Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and Powerpoint) and principles of finance.
What’s Your Plan
At Hayward High School, teachers integrate academic and career planning wherever possible.
“Of course, this task is fairly easy for our CTE areas and we do so often,” Thompson said. “Students at HHS also use an online career planning tool called Xello (formerly Career Cruising). They complete interest inventories and investigate careers that match with their interests and abilities. Once they find a career that interests them, they dig deeper into where they can prepare for that career and the education and requirements to apply.”
The Xello (career) program also has a new feature this year, which is a link to local businesses. It offers a way for businesses to connect with students, provide opportunities such as job shadow or work experience and/or even provide a virtual tour for students to investigate. These connections are established by Inspire Northward.org (connecting businesses to education).
Work Experience
Thirteen Hayward High School students currently participate in the newly revamped Work Experience Program. This program is designed for regular education students that want to gain experience working in a job that is directly tied to a class that the student is enrolled.
The primary purpose of the Work Experience Program is to provide students with a practical and relevant career related learning experience. It provides an avenue for students to develop the confidence, responsibility and maturity necessary for success on the job.
Students must be second semester juniors or seniors to be eligible. They must submit a completed application for a job that coordinates with a student’s career interests and/or post-secondary educational/employment plans. (ACP/Xello).
A training agreement is made between the employer, student, parent/guardian and the work experience coordinator.
To remain in compliance with Department of Workforce Development Child Labor Laws, it is highly recommended that work hours should not interfere with the students’ ability to perform and achieve in their academic responsibilities.
Other organizations
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is an effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family work and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences Education. FCCLA has more than 220,000 members and nearly 7,000 chapters from 50 state associations and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The organization has involved more than ten million youth since its founding in 1945.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry representatives, working together to ensure America has a skilled work force. It helps each student excel. SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers and high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations. It was formerly known as VICA (Vocational Industrial Clubs of America).
Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is the national organization for all secondary school students participating in business education programs. It functions as an integral part of the instructional program of the business education curriculum in secondary schools.
