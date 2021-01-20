Editor’s note: Information from the following townships was unavailable in time for publication in the Jan. 13 Record, which listed candidates for local town offices for the upcoming April 6 spring election. Here are the remaining candidates.
Spider Lake
All town officers are running unopposed, including Tim Sheldon, chairman; Kathy Overman, treasurer; and Chelsea Tripodi, clerk.
There are three candidates for the two open supervisor positions: incumbent Mike Lemminger, along with Mark Johns and Sarah Delaney.
Bass Lake, Washburn County
The town caucus was held on Jan. 12. Those nominated include: For chairperson, incumbent Laura Kilmer; for first supervisor, incumbent Charlie Vig; for second supervisor, incumbent Lee Magnuson and Chris Hinkfuss; for clerk, Jeri Boyce; for treasurer, Jeri Boyce and Bobbi Hinkfuss.
Jeri Boyce was nominated for both the clerk and treasurer positions.
Cable
Candidates for Town of Cable officer positions are: For chairman, John “Jack” Radecki and Malcolm Haag; for supervisor (four positions open), Elaine “Bunkie” Miller, Dean Hambrecht, Ken Cluck, David Popelka, Tony Merrill and Kyle Weber.
