The wet, sticky snow that dropped down in the area overnight, Dec. 14, and Thursday morning, Dec. 15, has resulted in a least 6,600 homes losing power in the Hayward, Cable, Drummond and Ladysmith area, according to Chris Ouellette of Xcel Energy.

Ouellette said there is no firm estimate when all the power will be restored and it appears there it will be some sites without power until Saturday.

Xcel and Jump River responding to power outages due to the snow storm.

