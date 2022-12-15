...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt this
afternoon, decreasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
tonight. Waves 6 to 11 ft.
* WHERE...Grand Portage to Duluth to Sand Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of one to two inches in northeast Minnesota.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph near Lake Superior.
* WHERE...Northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Xcel Energy reports 6,600 household in Hayward, Cable, Ladysmith area have no power due to heavy, wet snow
The wet, sticky snow that dropped down in the area overnight, Dec. 14, and Thursday morning, Dec. 15, has resulted in a least 6,600 homes losing power in the Hayward, Cable, Drummond and Ladysmith area, according to Chris Ouellette of Xcel Energy.
Ouellette said there is no firm estimate when all the power will be restored and it appears there it will be some sites without power until Saturday.
