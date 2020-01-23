By Frank Zufall
The new Urban Trek thrift store at 10584 Main Street is for those who want to don good-looking, quality outdoor/active threads, but don’t want to spend the big bucks on new.
The store is the brainchild of Seth and Angie Velin, who have five children, including four teenage daughters who keep it real for mom and dad when it comes to what’s hip and chic.
Since its opening the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, the store already has created a lot of buzz, such as finding items like a hard-to-find snowboarding jacket that normally sells for $150 going for $30 or an active wear biking top that sells new for $60 going for $8 or a really top-brand shoe you’d buy in a Chicago high-end store that most wouldn’t even consider — too expensive — going for a mere $20.
“Our goal is to provide great, quality clothing, footwear, outerwear to our customers at a fraction of retail,” Angie said.
The couple says the store is an “upscale thrift store” where they cater to people on a budget.
“We thought if someone else isn’t going to do this in Hayward we want to jump in,” Angie said, “because we know how hard is it to find good, quality stuff for a good price.”
But why the name Urban Trek in Hayward?
“There are enough Northwoods-themed things already here,” Seth said. “The name implies that we are going to take you on a bit of an adventure and the clothing is going to be fun.”
Angie said the phrase “urban trek” suggests touring the city and making discoveries.
“In my mind, it is all the things you can get in a city but not here,” she said.
Teenage tested
Open now for just two weeks, the store already has seen a lot of repeat customers, in part because the inventory keeps turning over and there’s no telling what sorts of finds the Velins will select from their out-of-state shopping excursions.
Items are arranged to grab attention and promote easy browsing.
One of the little fashionistas (daughters) came up with the idea of clipping all the jeans on the hanger not in the traditional manner — from the waist, with legs hanging down — but rather from the side, offering a bent-leg pose.
All items are steam cleaned and sport a black and white Urban Trek retail tag, an attractive piece of marketing created by their 16-year-old daughter, Anna.
The outdoor theme applies to a good half the store, but there is also a focus on women’s and men’s wear, too.
“We have a lot of women and men who just want to dress nicely,” Angie said.
Besides clothing the lines include outdoors items such as sleeping bags, backpacks and even a climbing helmet, as well as accessories, purses and wallets.
There’s also a good selection for kids.
“We’ve always believed in getting our kids in good-quality shoes and outerwear,” Angie said. “I always preferred for my kids to have used, good quality versus brand new,” added Seth, “and with our five kids, we’ve lived by that since they were very little.”
The daughters provide the critical eye for the store’s online and in-store presentation.
“They come in and redo everything,” Angie said. “We listen to them. It’s teenage tested.”
Urban Trek will slowly expand with more products, including filling a wall and a back room that currently are empty.
“We like to have fun with what we are doing here,” Seth said.
“There are no pushy sales pitches,” Angie added.
Information
Urban Trek is located at 10584 Main Street, next to Out of the Woods Winery. It’s open Monday through Saturday, currently 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The phone number is (715) 699-3001 and its email is urbantrekhayward@gmail.com.
Online Urban Trek can be found at facebook.com/urbantrekhayward and Instagram at @hayward.urban.trek.
Cards are accepted.
