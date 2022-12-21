Warm Sawyer

Sawyer, the Sawyer County Snowmobile & ATV Alliance mascot warms up by the fireplace and dreams of a winter out on the trails snowmobiling and having fun.

Our Sawyer County Snowmobile & ATV Alliance mascot, Sawyer, has been resting up by the fire on these cold, snowy days. Oh, but he is not just sitting idly as it may appear, he has visions of a busy snowmobile season dancing through his head!

Sawyer is the brainchild of our Alliance’s Promotion and Fundraising Committee; Darlene Mela, Steve Bethke and Jayne Schroeder. These creative volunteers came up with this endearing character to promote AND raise awareness about the Alliance, highlight our sponsor businesses and raise money for our trail system.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments