Hayward Area Memorial Hospital has announced the appointment of Dr. David Lynn as general surgeon, whose surgical practice at the hospital will encompass the full spectrum of general surgery.
Dr. Lynn attended the University of Illinois College of Medicine, and completed his residency at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery, is a fellow with the American College of Surgeons and is certified in Da Vinci robotic surgery.
He most commonly uses robotics for hernia repairs, gallbladder surgery, colon resections and anti-reflux surgery. He also performs upper and lower endoscopies, and provides care for breast cancer, melanoma and skin cancers, thyroid disease and hemorrhoids.
“I believe in a patient-centered approach to medicine,” he said. “Every patient is unique and deserves the time and attention required to understand and treat them as a person, not as a disease.”
Dr. Lynn served as a general surgeon in the U.S. Army, serving as the commander for an airborne forward surgical team and on deployments to both Iraq and Afghanistan. He also has held academic positions as an associate professor for Tufts University in Massachusetts and Methodist University in North Carolina. He is an advanced trauma life support instructor. In his former position Dr. Lynn led the effort to establish a robotic general surgery program.
“Dr. Lynn will use expertise, experience and knowledge to expand our general surgery program to include robotic assisted surgery,” said Luke Beirl, chief executive officer. “Robotic surgery allows the surgeon to perform more complex surgery in a minimally invasive way to improve patient outcomes, reduce recovery time, pain and surgical complications.”
Dr. Lynn and his wife Tracy look forward to being part of the community. He enjoys spending time with his sons, ages 9 and 7, and staying fit through exercise including weight training and outdoor activities.
Dr. Lynn will work closely with Katie Sherman, certified physician assistant, who completed her PA training at UW-Madison. He will begin seeing patients in Hayward in November. Appointments may be scheduled by calling (715) 934-4850.
