Two Hayward residents — Shirley Morey and Mike Poppe — asked the Hayward City Council on Monday night, Jan. 10, to reconsider its decision to sell the Highway 63/27 municipal parking lot because the lot provides needed parking and its absence would create public safety concerns for people crossing Highway 63 from the west.
For more than a year toward the end of its monthly meetings, the council has been convening in closed, executive sessions under an agenda item labeled “deliberating or negotiating the purchases/sale of public property at the corner of Hwy. 63 & 27.”
For well over a year those closed sessions resulted in no action in open session. But on Dec. 13 the council did announce it would be offering the municipal parking lot for sale for $1 million.
Earlier in that same meeting in open session the council also announced it had purchased the Frandsen Bank parking lot at the corner of Dakota Avenue and Third Street. The city purchased, for $235,000, the area south of the alley and west of Third Street, but not the private property at the corner of Dakota Avenue and Fourth Street.
Later Hayward Mayor Charlie Munich said the city had been negotiating with Frandsen Bank at the same time it was exploring selling the 63/27 parking lot. He said the city wanted to secure the Frandsen lot purchase before announcing the 63/27 lot for sale.
Munich said the council has discussed selling the 63/27 lot for over 15 years, and more recently there was interest in buying a part of the lot, but the city has no intention to sell anything except the entire lot.
One of the issues with the 63/27 lot, he said, is the safety of the pedestrians who park on the east side of Highway 63 and must walk across a very busy state highway to downtown. Two pedestrians have been hit crossing 63 and one subsequently died.
But during public comments on Monday, Morey asked where people are to park on the east side of Highway 63 if the parking lot is sold.
“I feel that we’ve promoted our areas so hard with recreation or whatever, that we don’t have enough parking as it is to get our ATVs, our snowmobiles, our trucks and trailers into the Hayward parking lot, even get to the chamber (Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce) or the Information Office,” she said. “Not only that, but we have two entities in our city, which are trapped between the Railroad Street and Highway 63, which is the Vet Center (Hayward Veterans Community Center) and the Park Center. Both of them have absolutely no parking. They have events of 100-plus people, and there’s no place to park.”
She also acknowledged the 63/27 parking lot was non-taxable and the city has a high percentage of land that is not taxed due to the non-profit status of the owner.
Morey conjectured that if the 63/27 lot is sold and people use the other lot behind Frandsen Bank and they attend events at the Park Center or Veterans Center they would also have to walk across Highway 63. In her opinion, she said that would involve many more people than would have to cross if the 63/27 lot were still available for parking
Morey predicted that not having the 63/27 lot would negatively impact the operations of the Veterans Center where many funerals, weddings and birthday receptions are held.
She also expressed concern that other possible developments along Main Street could result in even more pressure on parking.
Responding to comments from Morey suggesting the council might have taken more action behind closed doors, Mayor Munich said all the council had done is put the lot up for sale.
In his remarks, Poppe said, “I’m here on behalf of the Hayward Veterans Community Center,” adding he agreed with the points Morey had made for not selling the lot. He added that taking away the 63/27 parking lot would not remove the safety issues related to crossing Highway 63.
He also noted the Veterans Center was used 19 days in December for events and those who used the center also used the 63/27 parking lot.
“So there’s a lot of people use that parking lot,” he said. “You guys are going to do what’s best for Hayward, and I hope that it’s to keep that lot because it certainly helped us all.”
Birkie updates
Kristy Maki, event coordinator for the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF), asked the council to allow assembly of the International Bridge over Highway 63 to occur earlier during the Tuesday of Birkie week in February to allow more time to place snow over the bridge and make it available for events on Wednesday.
The council agreed and also approved using the Highway 63/27 parking lot for staging the bridge pieces prior to assembly.
Maki said the ABSF would be talking to downtown businesses about the upcoming 2022 Birkie schedule of events.
Other action
In other action, the council approved the Hayward Business Improvement District (BID) request to hold the Shamrock Shuffle on March 19, with some slight modifications to the run from last year’s event.
The council also approved the Joint Powers Agreement with Sawyer County 911 Emergency System, an agreement that is approved annually.
Also approved were:
• A six-foot wide and 20-foot long dock for Lake Hayward near the public landing for $4,900. At least $3,000 has been donated from Excel Energy and Musky Inc., with each giving $1,500. Munich said if donations do not cover the rest of the cost the city can use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.
• An allocation of $3,782 for work repairing a radio repeater and a new radio used by the Public Works Department, with funding to come out of the Water Sewer Funds.
Smith Creek project update
Public Works Director John McCue recommended that the city delay work on the Smith Creek culvert that runs under Highway 63 until 2023.
The reason is that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation only recently learned that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource gave an exemption to work around the creek, and because WisDOT only recently learned of the exemption, the agency is not ready to advertise for bids on the project until the summer of 2022, a time when McCue said the bids will come in higher.
McCue recommended waiting until January or February of 2023 for putting out the bids because it will be a more competitive period, as contractors are looking for work at that time of year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.