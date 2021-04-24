Justin Olney is a young entrepreneur, and it all began with cute baby chicks he saw outside L&M Fleet Supply.
Justin, a fifth-grade student at Hayward Intermediate School, went to L&M in Hayward with his parents, Jodi and Mike, “because we always needed corn for the sheep.” (They have 15). One day, “I saw these cute little chickens and I wanted them.”
Mike said he wanted to teach his children Justin and McKenzie, a third grader, from a young age how to work hard and earn money to save for their future. Justin decided he was going to raise the chickens and sell the eggs, putting his funds raised into a savings account.
His son created his own business, Justin’s Farm Fresh Eggs, and sells them for $3 a dozen in the community.
“I just got into it,” Justin said.
Mike helped him get started, and they learned by trial and error. He now has 13 chickens, Ameruacanas and Easter Eggers, and a rooster named Goldie. Goldie is Justin’s favorite, “sometimes,” he said.
Justin learned to tell the difference between fertilized and unfertilized eggs. The ones that have a dot on the side that “looks like an eye,” Justin said.
He said each chicken lays about one egg a day.
As far as feeding goes, Justin said he keeps their feeder full daily. He said that when they are babies, they “don’t need to eat (the first day).”
If the family is gone, they have a sitter who looks after the chickens.
“He checks them twice a day,” Mike said of his son.
In winter, Justin added, he has to check on the chickens more often, as the eggs could freeze or break.
“Waiting for the eggs” is the hardest part, as they don’t lay as many in the winter, Justin said. The chickens lay on average eight a day. It differs, he added, as some days he may only get four, and other days 12.
The most fun part, he said, besides the money he’s raising, is playing with the chickens.
Mike helped Justin set up his business. They created labels and business cards, and bought egg cartons, make spreadsheets to account for his profits and losses, and studied up on marketing and advertising. Justin said somebody suggested he name them “Green Bay Packer” eggs, since many came out yellow and green-ish, but he didn’t think people would buy them if that was the name. Hence, Justin’s Farm Fresh Eggs.
“He’s learning to save money,” said Mike. “He’s learning a lot about business, (including) stock. It’s been fun doing it with him.”
Justin set up an account at Associated Bank, and he is up to nearly $400 after selling his eggs for nearly a year. He sells the eggs to his parents’ coworkers and clients and through his Facebook page, “and just through word of mouth,” said his mother, Jodi.
As for what he wants to spend his money on, Justin said, “I’m still trying to figure out what I want,” adding that he is considering a GoPro or a kayak.
In addition to the chickens and sheep, the Olneys have two turkeys and two dogs. Justin and McKenzie help take care of the sheep when their father is out of town. They also have a vegetable garden, another part of their parents teaching the kids the gist of running a business, Mike said.
Justin got an incubator for Christmas, so his hope is to sell chickens, as well. He also wants a second rooster, as he discovered one will only fertilize about six hens.
Information
People can purchase Justin’s Farm Fresh Eggs by emailing chickeneggbusiness@gmail.com, calling (414) 469-4405 or finding him on Facebook or Instagram, @justin_farm_fresh_eggs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.