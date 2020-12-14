Unwanted earrings arrived at the Edwards home from all over the country as part of a scheme that is apparently intended to defraud customers and then eliminate any back trail leading to the fraudulent seller.
Jane Edwards was puzzled when she received a package in the mail at her Bayfield home that she hadn’t ordered.
Inside were several sets of inexpensive earrings, apparently being returned to an eBay seller by the purchaser. The only problem was that Edwards hadn’t sold the jewelry, either.
If she was puzzled by the first package, she was positively baffled over the next few weeks as package after package of cheap earrings — six in total — showed up in her mailbox.
An occasional user of eBay, Edwards realized that she was an unwilling participant in some kind of scam being operated on the e-commerce site.
“The earrings were being returned from eBay sales,” she said. “They would say they were being returned because the buyer did not want them, they weren’t original, they did not appear as pictured, and they were returning them,” Edwards said.
The eBay scam joins a long list of other frauds aimed at residents in the Bay Area and across the state. Every week, several people report to local authorities getting calls from scammers who claim to be from Social Security, or Publisher’s Clearing House, or even from a grandchild who has been arrested in some remote corner of the country and needs bail money.
The scammers all seek the same things — personal information about their victims and ultimately money, either in the form of cash or untraceable gift cards.
Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection Public Information Officer Ty Gauger said the eBay scam that snared Edwards had some similarities to so-called “brushing scams” that misuse user information to fraudulently raise their ratings on e-commerce sites like Amazon.
“One of the concerns would be that your digital identity remains secure, so we do recommend that for people who receive unsolicited packages, while it does not necessarily mean that you are a victim of identity theft, it is not a bad idea to just check your accounts and make sure that they are secure; verify that and maybe change your password on Amazon or other different sales agencies to make sure there are not fraudulent bills or charges on those accounts,” she said.
After Edwards communicated with eBay, the company determined that someone had hacked her eBay account and was listing her as the seller of the items.
“If people liked the items, the shipper got the money and it was nice, but if they didn’t like them, they were coming back to me and I was supposed to pay for it,” she said.
Since the scammer was sending out shoddy goods while advertising quality items, they were not out very much money when people attempted to send the purchases back for a refund. And because the return address was a fake, there was no way for buyers to actually contact the seller.
“When I got hold of eBay, they were able to stop it, but in the meantime I’ve got six pairs of earrings sitting here,” Edwards said
Edwards didn’t order the jewelry so under Wisconsin and federal law, she is not obligated to send it back and may keep it if she wishes.
“That is what eBay told me, but somebody somewhere must have paid money to someone,” she said. “What would happen if people wanted to come back to me and said they sent them back to me and they wanted their money back?”
So far that hasn’t happened, but Edwards is unhappy that her name was used in an apparent scheme to defraud innocent people.
“I didn’t have anything to do with this,” she said.
Edwards checked the purported value of the jewelry and found they had a list value of from $75 to $200 a set, a far greater value than the rings she received.
“Some of them look nice, but they aren’t real,” she said.
In the meantime, Edwards closed out her compromised eBay account and is trying to warn other people about the scam.
“It hasn’t shown up on my credit card and it hasn’t involved my eBay account,” she said. “But I deleted the account completely, and from now on, I will go in only as a guest.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.