The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team bowed out of the WIAA playoffs with a 8-4 loss to top-seeded New Richmond Tuesday in the Division 2 sectional semifinal playoff Tuesday Feb. 21 in New Richmond.

The Tigers and Canes were tied 1-1 after the first period, Maddox Achtor tallied an unassisted goal for the Canes.

