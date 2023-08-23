A son, Desmond Jax Price-Potack, was born to Daniel Allen Price and Natasha Nichelle Potack at 5:22 p.m. Aug. 10, 2023, at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 21 inches long. He joins siblings Ashiweya Crone, Darias Potack, Dorothy Crone and Daniel Price-Potack Jr. Maternal grandparents are Anthony Price Sr. and Virginia Chosa, and paternal grandparents are Donald Bildeau and Cynthia Potack.

  

