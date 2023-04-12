Recent births at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital:

Oscar Joseph Felski was welcomed by parents Jordan Felski and Josh Felski. He was born at 2:03 a.m. Thursday March 30, 2023, weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and measured 20 1/4 inches long. He joins sister June. Maternal grandparents are DJ and Kari Aderman and paternal grandparents are Brian Felski and Kim Fristoe. Great-grandparents are Don and Pat Aderman and Carol Mittlesdorf.

