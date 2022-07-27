The Boys and Girls Club of Lac Courte Oreilles will host National Night Out activities from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the club on Trepania Road, behind the LCO Ojibwe School.

There will be carnival games, food, and fireworks at dusk. Backpacks will be given out to all children.

