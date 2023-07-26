The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and other area emergency services will host National Night Out activities from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, behind the Hayward Intermediate School on Fifth Street.

Emergency vehicles from across the county will be on display. There will be free food and root beer floats provided by a local nonprofit organization.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments