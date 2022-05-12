Spring trail closures on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will be terminated at 8 a.m. Friday, May 13, allowing users of motorized vehicles, bicycles and horses to once again use the trails which have been closed to protect the ground during the spring thaw.

Every spring, melting snow coupled with spring rain makes the ground vulnerable to damage, the forest closes trails to snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), mountain bikes, and horses and other pack or saddle animals. Protecting the recreation trails in the spring minimizes the need for summer closures to repair damaged segments.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments