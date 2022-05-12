SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 205 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
PINE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN
PRICE
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
ASHLAND BAYFIELD BURNETT
DOUGLAS IRON SAWYER
WASHBURN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, GRANTSBURG,
HAYWARD, HINCKLEY, HURLEY, PHILLIPS, PINE CITY, SHELL LAKE,
SPOONER, SUPERIOR, AND WASHBURN. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL
LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION,
THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, LENA LAKE AND,
HINCKLEY AREAS.
Spring trail closures on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will be terminated at 8 a.m. Friday, May 13, allowing users of motorized vehicles, bicycles and horses to once again use the trails which have been closed to protect the ground during the spring thaw.
Every spring, melting snow coupled with spring rain makes the ground vulnerable to damage, the forest closes trails to snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), mountain bikes, and horses and other pack or saddle animals. Protecting the recreation trails in the spring minimizes the need for summer closures to repair damaged segments.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on which political party they believe will be energized if the US Supreme Court reverses the landmark abortion decision Roe vs. Wade that made abortion a right in all states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.