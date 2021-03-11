As of Thursday, March 11, trails on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest are closed to motorized vehicles, bicycles and horses to protect the ground during the spring thaw.
Hiking trails remain open, and the forest expects trails to reopen to all uses on May 1, or when conditions safely allow.
“Melting snow coupled with spring rain makes for wet ground that’s vulnerable to damage,” said Susan Jenkins, acting wilderness and lands program manager for the forest. “We need to keep heavier traffic off the trails until they’re dry and ready for summer recreation.”
Every spring, the forest closes trails to snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), mountain bikes, and horses or other pack or saddle animals. Due to the heavy rain and sleet this week, the forest ordered trails closed a bit earlier than usual.
The seasonal closure reduces rutting and erosion, which are more likely when the ground is saturated. Protecting the recreation trails now minimizes the need for summer closures to repair damaged segments.
The scheduled May 1 reopening depends on weather and ground conditions later in spring. Forest staff will monitor the trails and determine when it’s safe to reopen. The forest will make announcements of any delays through social media on Facebook and Twitter.
ATV/UTV routes and other trails designated by towns under state law are not subject to this closure. Riders and other users should check local regulations for trails they plan to use.
More information about the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is available on the forest's website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/CNNF.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.