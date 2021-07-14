The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest has released its 2021 plan for minimizing the impact of non-native invasive plant species on the forest. Annual updates to the plan are part of the forest’s commitment to keeping the public informed of its work while responding promptly to new invasive plant discoveries.
As in past years, the most common invasive plants found on the forest in 2020 were buckthorn, spotted knapweed, Canada and marsh thistle, garlic mustard and wild parsnip. Last year, resource specialists detected 224 new invasive plant sites on the forest, down from 346 new sites in 2019, and 477 new sites in 2018.
“We’ve been fortunate to see some treatments paying off,” said botanist Marjory Brzeskiewicz, “but new infestations of invasive plants keep popping up. We have to survey high risk areas such as trails every year.”
Some of the invasive plants recently detected on the forest are lesser celandine, Japanese hedge-parsley and cutleaf teasel. Resource specialists have been able to respond quickly to these new discoveries thanks to reports from sharp-eyed citizens and help from local weed management cooperatives.
In 2005, the forest implemented a management program to prevent the further spread of non-native invasive plants. Each year, resource specialists evaluate past treatment sites, review current best practices and assess current conditions. They use their analysis to prioritize annual project locations and treatment methods such as cutting, pulling and applying herbicide.
The forest’s “New Invaders” newsletter, available at https://go.usa.gov/x6ndA, provides more details about the 2021 plan. Complete information about the forest’s non-native invasive plant management program is available online at go.usa.gov/x6RAN.
Visitors to the forest can help reduce the introduction, establishment and spread of invasive species through simple actions like limiting the movement of firewood, staying on designated trails, and cleaning recreational vehicles, trailers and boats before and after each use. A quick brush of clothing, gear and pets after a day outdoors can help remove seeds and plants parts, which should be disposed of as garbage.
The forest also encourages visitors to report invasive plants using the Wild Spotter app, developed in partnership with the University of Georgia and Wildlife Forever. The app connects a network of citizen scientists who learn to identify invasive species, map findings, and help protect America’s wild places for future generations. Links to download the app are available at wildspotter.org/apps.cfm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.