Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward was a busy place over the July 23-24 weekend as the Namekagon River Rollers logrolling club hosted their annual boom running and logrolling contest for amateurs and pros.

Wooden inscribed trophies made by the Hayward High School art class were presented to the division winners.

