You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SNOW CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

.A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest today through
early Friday morning and bring snow to much of the Northland,
with the heaviest snow expected over northwest Wisconsin. Snow
will be heavy at times during the day today, which will make
travel difficult and hazardous at times. The system departs the
region early Friday morning. However, lake- effect snow will
continue over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron
counties through Friday.

Dangerous wind chills will follow the snow for the end of the
week through the weekend.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.

* WHERE...Sawyer County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&
top story

Name released in Feb. 2 Hayward stand-off

  • 0
Home in stand-off

The home on Illinois Avenue in Hayward that was involved in the Feb. 1-2 police stand-off.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The name of the man in the Hayward death investigation has been released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating the Feb. 2 stand-off with police in which officers found the man dead inside a residence.

The deceased man has been identified as Terry L. Carlson, age 45, of Hayward. An autopsy by a medical examiner at Midwest Medical has identified the cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Department of Justice reported that at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, Hayward police responded to a report that a man had broken into a residence on Illinois Avenue and held a resident hostage.

The resident was eventually able to escape and called law enforcement. Officials tried to negotiate with the man and a long standoff occurred.

The man was no longer responding to officers, so they sent in a camera robot and found the man deceased inside the residence.
 
According to Sawyer County Court records, Terry Lee Carlson, of 15470 Salter Drive-Lot 13, Hayward, had a pending court charge of felony child abuse-recklessly causing bodily harm to a six-year-old boy at a residence on Illinois Avenue Jan. 13, 2020. A status conference was set for March 2, 2021.
 
According to the criminal complaint,a girl told her mother that her brother got in trouble with Carlson. She stated Carlson was angry and he said he was going to take the boy to another house and spank him. The girl stated the boy was slow getting his shoes on, and Carlson grabbed the boy by the throat and slammed him to the floor, causing him to hit the back of his head on the floor.
 
A woman pulled Carlson off of he boy and told him he needed to go to anger management.
 
Carlson told a police officer that he was upset with the boy and that he pushed the boy in the chest with an open hand and held him to the floor. 
 
 

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments

Online Poll

Which of the following is your favorite winter activity?

Choose your favorite winter activity.

You voted:

Latest E-Edition