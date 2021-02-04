Name released in Feb. 2 Hayward stand-off

The name of the man in the Hayward death investigation has been released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating the Feb. 2 stand-off with police in which officers found the man dead inside a residence.
The deceased man has been identified as Terry L. Carlson, age 45, of Hayward. An autopsy by a medical examiner at Midwest Medical has identified the cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Department of Justice reported that at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, Hayward police responded to a report that a man had broken into a residence on Illinois Avenue and held a resident hostage.
The resident was eventually able to escape and called law enforcement. Officials tried to negotiate with the man and a long standoff occurred.
The man was no longer responding to officers, so they sent in a camera robot and found the man deceased inside the residence.
According to Sawyer County Court records, Terry Lee Carlson, of 15470 Salter Drive-Lot 13, Hayward, had a pending court charge of felony child abuse-recklessly causing bodily harm to a six-year-old boy at a residence on Illinois Avenue Jan. 13, 2020. A status conference was set for March 2, 2021.
According to the criminal complaint,a girl told her mother that her brother got in trouble with Carlson. She stated Carlson was angry and he said he was going to take the boy to another house and spank him. The girl stated the boy was slow getting his shoes on, and Carlson grabbed the boy by the throat and slammed him to the floor, causing him to hit the back of his head on the floor.
A woman pulled Carlson off of he boy and told him he needed to go to anger management.
Carlson told a police officer that he was upset with the boy and that he pushed the boy in the chest with an open hand and held him to the floor.
