New Musky Festival royalty

The 2023 Hayward Musky Festival royalty are ready to participate in the June 25 parade. They are (L-R) Mini Musky Queen Annelyse Belille, Little Miss Musky Queen Jenna Murdock, Junior Musky Queen Betty Stone; Musky Queen first runner-up Kallen Clifford, second runner-up Isabelle Gaskill and Queen Ayla Thiry.

 Chamber of Commerce photo

Ayla Thiry, 17, was crowned the 2023 Hayward Musky Festival queen on the Main Street stage Friday June 23.

Kallen Clifford, 17, was chosen as first runner-up, and Isabelle Gaskill, 15, was named second runner-up.

  

