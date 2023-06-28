Musky Fest runners head out

Runners and walkers in the Hayward Musky Festival 5K and 10K run-walk sprint north on Third Street Sunday, June 25. The eventual 10-kilometer winner was James Emery (right).

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Musky Festival 5K run-walk and 10K run drew 318 participants on a cool, cloudy Sunday morning June 25. Light rain preceded the race start.

Starting on Third Street just east of Main Street, runners looped through the north and west sides of the city, finishing in front of Frandsen Bank and Trust on Main Street.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments