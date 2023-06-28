Fishing contest photos

Hayward Chapter Fishing Has No Boundaries volunteers display photos of this year’s fishing event for anglers with disabilities, held in May on the Chippewa Flowage. The helpers are (L-R) John Blank, Steve Franck, Ken Kral and Bill Annala.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Chapter of Fishing Has No Boundaries sponsored the Hayward Musky Festival catch and release fishing contest June 22-24. Category prizes were awarded for the anglers with the largest two fish in each division, and many raffle prizes were given out to the anglers and other people who purchased raffle tickets.

The fishing contest winners were:

  

