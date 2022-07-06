At 6:50 p.m. Saturday, July 2, a severe two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries occurred on Highway 63 at the junction with Pfeifer Road, approximately seven miles north of Hayward.

Three Sawyer County ambulances were dispatched to the scene along with three medical helicopters, Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies, City of Hayward police and Town and City of Hayward fire departments.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments