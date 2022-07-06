A white mini-van with severe damages is removed from the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 63 seven miles north of Hayward at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Three patients were airlifted from the scene by medical helicopters.
A white mini-van with severe damages is removed from the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 63 seven miles north of Hayward at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Three patients were airlifted from the scene by medical helicopters.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Nelson takes measurements at the scene of a two-vehicle crash with multiple persons injured Saturday evening July 2 on Hwy. 63 at Pfeifer Road.
Photo by Terrell Boettcher
A LIfeLink medical helicopter prepares to take off from Hwy. 63, near the scene of a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries at Hwy. 63 and Pfeifer Road north of Hayward Saturday evening, July 2.
At 6:50 p.m. Saturday, July 2, a severe two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries occurred on Highway 63 at the junction with Pfeifer Road, approximately seven miles north of Hayward.
Three Sawyer County ambulances were dispatched to the scene along with three medical helicopters, Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies, City of Hayward police and Town and City of Hayward fire departments.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers over whether high gas prices are causing them to change their vacation plans. This question was posted last week for to days and then taken down for another poll question, but it has been reposted to allow readers time to respond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.