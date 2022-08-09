Incumbent Sawyer County Sheriff Douglas Mrotek won a three-way Republican primary election Tuesday, Aug. 9, defeating opponents Jaymes Poplin and Chuck Van Etten.

With all 21 precincts reporting, Mrotek had 1,835 votes, while Poplin had 1,028 votes and Chuck Van Etten had 367.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments