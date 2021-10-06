The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation will host its second annual Telemark Ascent mountain bike races Saturday, Oct. 9, on some of the best trails surrounding Mount Telemark.

There will be races of one and three laps on an 11-mile course, featuring some major elevation gain (1,300 feet per lap) and views from Mt. Telemark. The course includes a combination of Birkie, Kortelopet and Old World Cup trails, plus CAMBA single track trails

Bib pickup will run from 9-10 a.m. The race begins at 10 a.m. at the Birkebeiner trailhead. There will be an elite start corral. No E-bikes or tandem bikes will be allowed.

The event is cupless. Self-serve water jugs, GU energy gels, and GU Chews will be available for the Mega Ascent at an aid station in the start/finish area.

The 2020 Telemark Ascent overall winners were Peter Olejniczak of Minneapolis and Nicole Mertz of Austin, Texas, in the respective men’s and women’s divisions.

