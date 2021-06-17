Bayfield County authorities are seeking the driver of a black sport utility vehicle for questioning in a fatal motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, June 17.
Bayfield County Chief Deputy Sheriff Andy Runice reports that at 1:10 p.m. June 17, Ashland County Communications Center received 911 calls reporting a motorcycle collision along US Hwy. 2 in the Town of Eileen.
Ashland paramedics, police, and the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Emergency personnel located the male operator of the motorcycle deceased at the scene. He was a resident of Ashland. The name of the operator is being withheld pending family notification.
The operator of a black SUV, with dark-colored rims, is being sought for questioning in their involvement. The SUV is believed to have an out-of-state plate or vanity plate similar to “EV GLOW”. If anyone from the public has information or witnessed the event they are asked to call the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office at 715-373-6120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.