Moose Lake
Our No. 1 holiday is now behind us. It was quite different this year with the many things that we had to deal with compared to years in the past. The one thing that was missed by most by Moose Lakers was the Christmas Eve get together at Louie’s with Jacks Tom and Jerry’s. The camaraderie of all the neighborhood people just before Christmas Eve was the largest loss for the Moose Lake community.
But we all know there was nothing we could do about it. If we think positive about things, perhaps next year we will be getting back to normal. Many area health care workers have been getting their COVID vaccinations in our area. Eventually let us hope many of our county residents will be vaccinated. It will take several months, depending of the supply of vaccines that will be available. We can only hope for the best and that eventually all of us will have the opportunity to get vaccinated.
Part 3: Moose Lake People and Stories
Information provided by Mike Dombeck
Mike Dombeck grew up in the house immediately up the hill from what is currently Charlie’s Restaurant. At that time, the building was known as the Moose Lake Store. Thirty-five years ago, the Moose Lake Store was converted to a restaurant, which it is still today. As a young man, Mike was often seen at the Williams cabin during the summer. He joined the ranks of many people that the Williams family taught how to water ski. Mike guided John Williams for a few days during the summers, along with Jeff and Mike Williams. Eventually Mike went on to be known as Musky Mike, a result of experiences of guiding visiting fisherman on Moose Lake.
Later, Mike wrote his master’s thesis on a study of radio-tagged muskies on Moose Lake and a few other area lakes. Later, he put together his doctoral dissertation on musky spawning behavior and egg and fry survival. Moose Lake was and still is one of the best musky lakes in the country, totally from natural reproduction Mike told me. After Mike graduated from Hayward High, his parents retired and sold the Moose Lake Store. They then bought an old cabin in a secluded bay along the narrows. The cabin in the 1930s was a “boot-leg” speakeasy place called the Buckhorn Bar. (More on the Moose Lake Store and Buckhorn Bar later.) Mike’s career culminated with being named the head of the U.S. Forest Service. He has retired from that job and has just recently finished remodeling an old cabin just across the bay from where he and Pat lived in the 1970s when they were first married. It took them nearly 50 years to move a quarter of a mile across the bay.
Moose Lake Store
In the 1950s and 60s the Moose Lake Store was central to the Moose Lake community. It was run by Estelle and Leonard Dombeck (Mike’s parents). It was the first stop for tourists and families like the Williames returning for the summer and a daily stop for many locals. It was the typical old country store that had all the necessities from milk, bread, eggs, meats, canned good, gasoline, kerosene (yes for lanterns and stoves). They also had nails, bib-overalls, boots, socks, gloves and, of course, beer. At that time, the roads were gravel and dusty. The only paved roads were Highways B and 77. Trips to Hayward were rare since nearly all we needed was right here at Moose Lake. Like Louie and Opal Lucas at Louie’s Landing, the Dombecks knew everyone on the lake and everyone knew them. The keys to half of the older cabins on the lake hung on the wall at the Moose Lake Store. It was open 364 days a year. Closed only on Christmas Day, but someone was always around if one of the neighbors needed something and the neighbors knew the back door was never locked.
End of Part 3
The snowmobilers are happy. We do not have as much snow as they received in northeastern Minnesota or up by Ashland, but we will take everything Mother Nature can give us. On Christmas Eve I saw the first snowmobile driving down Southshore Road that afternoon heading toward Trail 18. I am sure there were many people riding on our frozen lakes also. Looking at the long-range forecast there is a strong possibility of more snow before New Year’s.
I must apologize for missing several birthdays last week. My birthday notes were mixed up. Celebrating birthdays were Joe Henchel on the 25th, Sandy wells on the 26th, Dave Arbs on the 27th, Kyle Sorenson and Carlene Dalesandro, both on Dec. 28 and Victoria Faye Durand (Tamm) on the 29th. Terry Barnhill celebrates his birthday on Dec. 31. And happy anniversary to Chuck and Val Steidinger on Dec. 31.
Well, as we all know, 2020 was an incredibly challenging year for all of us. We had to adjust to many changes — masking, keeping our distance to at least six feet apart, being tested for COVID-19 if we felt ill with any symptoms, keeping our kids home from school, working at home, not going to church on a regular basis and participating in meetings by Zoom. It is difficult to make changes in our lives, and 2020 was full of them.
Happy New Year everyone and stay safe!
Jim Onarheim can be reached at jonarheim@centurytel.net or (715) 462-4448.
