About five inches of snow topped off what we currently had on the ground in the past week. Many snowmobilers have been waiting a long time to get out on the trails. After this past weekend I have noticed it doesn’t take long to wear down the trails. The groomers have been working day and night to make the best out of what snow we have. The only answer is, we need about eight inches of heavy snow. I am sure it will happen, but we must be patient.
This week we will conclude our Moose Lake history with notes I received from Mike Williams. I also will include information from Dorothy Hogan, who most of you know owns Hayward Bait and Tackle. She will inform about the first bait shop on Moose Lake.
Moose Lake History
Louie’s Landing: The original two sections of Louie’s Landing were about 12-by-14 feet each and were built sometime in the 1940s. After that, Louie Lucas purchased the property and expanded it. At that time, it was called The Moose Lake Tavern, but soon after the purchase, Louie changed the name.
Louie was an industrious guy, being an employee of the power company. He was also the fire marshal and the tavern owner. Currently there are pictures in the bar of the first two buildings, the Lucas family and patrons. One of the patrons pictured is Carl Breeman, original owner of the Williams/Pelkey land. Another picture shows the huge letters “Tavern” that were visible from the sky. They were written on the roof. The pictures are a must see.
The Bait Shop: Dorothy Hogan married Donnie Hogan in 1960. Donnie’s stepfather Ed Polo and mother Thelma had the bait shop next to the Moose Lake Store. The Moose Lake store is now Charlie’s Restaurant. Dorothy told me that they all lived in the house that Eddie and Thelma built, which was located just behind the bait shop. This was in the 1940s before the Dombeck’s, Eddie’s sister Marie and Mike Strentz had the store.
The store was located where Charlie’s dining room is. The bar was in the same location as it is today. Dorothy did not know whom they bought the building from originally. She also did not know how long they owned it. She does remember the Dombecks having a bar in the same building as the store and says they did spend a lot of time there.
In 1949, Eddie’s Bait Shop was moved to a white building that is still on the property today. This is where they had tackle, gifts and live bait. They trapped all the bait and sorted it by hand for each species and size. In 1960, Dorothy told me that they just had a route around the Chippewa Flowage selling bait to small resorts. Many other people came to them for bait to resell.
In 1959 they built Hayward Bait and Tackle, then added the wholesale part in the 1960s. Dorothy said they would take turns running the two shops. The tackle orders would come into Hayward and they would bring the stock home at night for the shop in Moose Lake. The bait would be in Moose Lake and they would fill milk cans in the trunk of the car and take them to Hayward in the morning. People in Moose Lake who needed things from Hayward would have items dropped off at the bait shop and they would bring it to Moose Lake for them.
Dorothy recalls, “In 1963, Eddie and Thelma bought a house trailer and moved it next to Hayward Bait, so they ran that one and we ran this one. In or around 1965 they built the new bait shop in Moose Lake. Also, in that same year, the wholesale business was expanded to routes all over northern Wisconsin.”
Eddie passed away from cancer in 1971 and so Thelma sold the shop to Ron Selburg. Dorothy and Donnie moved to Hayward in 1972. There were many resorts on Moose Lake then and it was a great place to raise kids in the country. Dorothy told me that they lived in the Moose Lake area for 12 years.
That concludes the Moose Lake history — for now. There will be much more detailed information and history form Ethel Richter in the weeks to come. As most of you may know Ethel is in the final phase of her lengthy book that she is putting together on the history of Moose Lake. She is editing her book now and hopes to have it finished this summer.
Ethel said she would like to share information with our readers in the weeks to come. In the past several weeks we have just scratched the surface of what she will include in her book. She goes into detail on many of the topics, especially information about the many resorts that once existed on Moose Lake. I am looking forward to reading it.
Six players showed up for pool league at Louie’s Landing last Thursday evening. Roger Winters and Tom Koehler teamed up to take first place, with second place going to Cliff Earle and Dean Broberg and the TP award going to me and Jack Brown. Oh well, we can’t win every week, Jack.
Birthday greetings this week are extended to Mike Haegle on Jan. 23, Mike Ross on the 26th and Tracy Sanders and Joan Bajek Runice on the 27th. Anniversary wishes go out to Emerson and Dorothea Haegle on Jan. 23.
That is, it for this week. Mask up, keep your distance and stay safe!
Jim Onarheim can be reached at jonarheim@centurytel.net or (715) 462-4448.
