...A WINTER STORM DEVELOPING FOR THE NORTHLAND... .A winter storm is developing that is increasingly likely to affect the Northland tonight through Wednesday before ending Thursday morning. Freezing rain/drizzle and snow are expected to develop for tonight for areas north of the Iron Range. Accumulating snow will spread across the area from northwest to southeast on Wednesday. Snowfall amounts will depend on the final track of the storm system, but the potential for significant snowfall amounts is increasing. Dangerous wind chills are possible Wednesday night through Thursday night. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches possible, with locally higher amounts along the higher terrain of Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&