Last week I told you that I talked to Mike Williams about what he calls “Moose Lake Notes,” or what is a limited history of the Moose Lake area. I am including a five-part installment of Mike’s history in the Moose Lake News.
The information is remarkably interesting and I am sure you will enjoy reading it. Things that will be covered in the history include: Louie’s Landing, Pine Point Resort, Moose Lake Club and the Island People, Fin & Feather Resort, the Bob and Stella Schultz cabin, the Ken and Louise Peterson cabin, the Ralph and Bobby Pope cabin, Buckhorn Bar, the Williams Family cabin and Pelkey Family cabin, Moose Lake Store, and the Moose Lake People by Mike Dombeck. At the conclusion I will post the article in its entirety on the MLIA website.
Part 2, “Moose Lake Notes”
The Williams Family cabin: John Williams, being a teacher, had the summers off. He would take a 13-hour drive transporting Barbara and the kids, Jeff, Barbara Jean and Mike, to the little lake place each summer for fun and projects. Barbara installed curtains early on and John made the comment that “the place was never the same after that.” The kids grew up using a Neptune rope-start 3 hp motor. Then it was a Martin 7 hp, and then a Johnson 10 hp on the original wooden green boat that was purchased much earlier on.
John also worked as a carpenter for half of one summer in 1960. He was paid no wages for the summer work, but instead was bartered a runabout boat with a 25-hp motor. For the kids, this was the jackpot. They learned to ski frontwards, backwards, on two skis, one ski, on a saucer and on each other’s shoulders and as doubles. John also built what we believe to be the first sailboat on the lake named “The Barbara Jean.” Babe made many voyages across and around the lake alone, and with companions.
Each summer a project(s) was completed. The first lake porch, having 13 windows at a cost of $1 each. The cabin got running cold water, a driveway-side porch, a toilet, then hot water, then a shower. Over six to seven summers a knotty pine interior was added. In later years John made a lamp out of the original pump that was installed in the cabin.
Without TV, or internet, outdoor activities were a constant, and then board and card games when the weather dictated. Saturdays, chocolate malts were also enjoyed at Louie’s Landing.
John, having 14 siblings, and Barbara, being one of five children, were part of a huge group of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and friends that visited the Williams cabin over 50 years.
There was a tradition, started by Ben Williams’ wife Bobby. They would swim from the Williams dock across the lake to Louie’s Landing. John, Jeff, Mike and grandson Keith eventually all followed that tradition, always accompanied by a family member in a rowboat.
In the 1970s and 1980s, with the advent of snowmobiling, more improvements were made to accommodate colder weather. Insulation and skirting were added, as well as three bedrooms and a laundry. After the addition of the lakeside porch they used this as a fourth bedroom for summer sleeping. With the four-season improvements, many winter holidays were enjoyed at the Williams cabin.
In the 1980s and 1990s, more porch space on the driveway side was added, along with a garage. After this a back shed and finally a side shed were also added, as well as many of John’s homemade furnishings. Finally, a dining room and skylights finished off most of what is seen today.
With the passing of John and Barbara Williams, Penny and Jay Pelkey purchased the cabin in 2016. A bathroom was added, as well as an update to the existing bath. Barbara Williams would have been ecstatic with the bath improvements. A formal firepit was also added. John would have been thrilled with that one. Mike hopes that the Pelkey family enjoys the cabin for at least another 50 years.
End of Part 2.
Round Lake Town Clerk Kathy McCoy has been remarkably busy working almost every waking minute of her day organizing, planning and soliciting volunteers to help with Operation Christmas. This is the annual event that several area churches are involved in. The event is based out of First Lutheran Church in Hayward.
The purpose of the event is to give food baskets and Christmas gifts to needy families in the Hayward area. The Christmas gifts go the families with younger children. The Operation Christmas food giveaway was held last Friday and Saturday at the First Lutheran. Kathy has spent many weeks organizing and planning this event.
I cannot say enough about how much she is appreciated by our church, First Lutheran and the many area Hayward residents who are involved. I am sure Kathy can now rest and relax over the holidays. Merry Christmas, Kathy, and thank you for everything you do.
There are no birthdays or anniversaries this week.
At this time of the year everyone is extremely busy and has so little time. One thing I would like to remind everyone of is the true meaning of this time of the year. No matter what your faith, the only thing that makes a difference is the main reason we celebrate Christmas, the birth of the Christ Child. This Christmas take a few minutes to really appreciate what we do have. Have a fantastic and blessed Christmas everyone, and stay safe!
Jim Onarheim can be reached at (715) 462-4448 or jonarheim@centurytel.net.
