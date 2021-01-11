This past Monday morning Ashley from Hayward Power Sports informed me that all the lakes in our immediate area have been staked for snowmobiling except Lac Courte Oreilles. Round Lake was just staked this past week.
There seems to be at least several inches of ice on most of our area lakes. Some lakes even have as much as eight to 10 inches. The only problem that we have now is the need for more snow and a little colder weather. We could use at least a foot of snow for good riding. The trails have been used a lot in the past two weeks and a lot of bare spots are showing, especially at corners and where open areas are exposed to the sun. Hopefully, we may see some snow moving into our area within the next week.
Moose Lake Memories, Part 5
Pine Point/Point Grove Resort and Moose Lake Club and Islands (Pine Grove): In the late 1800s, Ole and Rob Robertson, father and son, worked for a logging company that had erected the original buildings/lodges on Moose Lake. The main camp for the logging company was located at what many of us call Pine Point. This location is where the food was prepared for the men and then boated up the lake and then up the Big Moose River to the other lumbering camps. These smaller camps had no cooking facilities, so all the food had to be prepared at the main lodge. In 1908 after the trees were cut the lumbering company moved on. The main lodge was turned into a fishing resort business, using those abandoned buildings for the new venture originally named Pine Grove Resort.
In 1905, H.O. (Horace Kouka) Meyers and Richard Sanders made the first trip from Chicago to what eventually became the Moose Lake Club property. By rail, gasoline was sent ahead to Spooner. They then spent about four days on trails and wagon roads using an early model car to make the trip. Provisions for the summer and numerous spare tires were carried. Breakdowns were common, but Richard, being a mechanic, kept the sojourn intact. On the fifth day, H.O. and Richard traveled by rail to Hayward and then on to Moose Lake by horse and wagon. In 1911 a building (bunkhouse) was the first residence erected on what is now the island where the diving board most of us have seen is located.
Rob Robertson, Meyers and Sanders soon made an agreement that if the two Chicagoans would somehow get a car to the lake, Rob would improve the bridge over the West Fork of the Chippewa River to allow motor vehicles to drive directly to Pine Grove Resort. In 1912, three more members joined the club: Dr. C.S. Meyers, Charley Stoffer and Don Englehart. From the beginning, club members were purchasing 40-acre parcels for as little as $9 per parcel. Most of the acreage consisted of the water between the seven islands. Eventually nine cabins were constructed, and the club had grown to 65 members, made up mostly of descendants of the original five guys.
During the Great Depression, several of the members became teachers in Chicago. There is a story that some of the original furniture in the cabins have (or had) the words “Property of the Chicago School District” stamped on them. There is also a story that Dr. C.S. Meyers, being from Chicago and quite possibly an acquaintance of the Capone gang, would disappear in the Hayward area in the summer for a few days at a time, only to return with many cases of whiskey. Alphonse and his group did have a “hide away” compound in the Grindstone Lake area.
As an aside, I want to mention here that Barb and I had a guest stay with us at Mystic Moose nine years ago who came up here for one reason: he wanted to see the lodge and cabins that his great uncle stayed in several different times. To my surprise he said his great uncle was Alphonse Capone, or as we know him, Al Capone. Our guest knew a lot of history about his great uncle.
He told me that when his great uncle came to Hayward he stayed mostly in what we know now as the Hideout. He told me that his great uncle had people follow him up here at times from Chicago. Therefore, he needed a second place to go in the Hayward area. The Pine Grove Resort was that second place. What I do know is that this man and his wife had way too much information to be making this story up. I feel he was a credible source of information and I believe everything he told me. I was amazed.
So back to the history. During the 1930s, the teachers were paid in “script” instead of dollars, as money was scarce. The lumber yard in Hayward accepted this in lieu of cash, which helped to build many of the buildings on the Moose Lake Club islands. During the Great Depression, many members of the club would rent out their homes during the summer to Chicago White Sox baseball team members, while the club folks would spend their vacations on the lake. The Moose Lake Club story has been featured on the Twin Cities TV program titled "Minnesota Bound" hosted by Ron Schara.
End of Part 5
Next week we will cover Louie’s Landing and the first bait shop on Moose Lake owned by the Hogans.
At pool league last week six of us battled through three rounds of pool ending up in a tie at the end of each round. At 10 p.m. we finally said we had enough and called it. Brad Daywitt paired up with Roger Winters while Tom Koehler and Jack Brown made up team No. 2. I had Dean Broberg as my partner. It was fun but we had no winners and no losers.
Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Eli Richter on Jan. 15. There are no anniversaries this week.
Mild temperatures will stick around this week so I hope you are enjoying the outdoors. Please get signed up for your COVID vaccination if it is offered to you. I have had both of my shots and have not had any problems. Stay safe!
Jim Onarheim can be reached at jonarheim@centurytel.net or (715) 462-4448.
