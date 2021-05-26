The Hayward Veterans Association will host Memorial Day ceremonies at Shue’s Pond and Veterans Square in Greenwood Cemetery Monday, May 31.
Veterans are asked to gather at the Hayward Veterans Community Center no later than 9:30 a.m. A parade will proceed up Main Street at 10 a.m. to Fourth Street and Shue’s Pond.
The laying of the wreath ceremony in memory of Navy personnel will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Shue’s Pond. The Hayward High School marching band will perform patriotic music.
Participants then will travel to Greenwood Cemetery for a ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. A wreath will be laid on the flag pole in memory of Armed Forces veterans.
A veterans rifle squad will fire a 3-volley salute at Shue’s Pond and at the Greenwood Cemetery. Patrick Duffy will play his bagpipes as part of the program.
The Memorial Day speech will be given at Greenwood Cemetery by Major Nicole E. Boettcher, U.S. Air Force.
Major Boettcher was born in Berlin, Germany, to an Army officer father and a native German mother. As a military child she moved eight times before spending her middle and high school years in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Major Boettcher attended the University of Washington, where she completed the Air Force ROTC program and was commissioned as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Air Force in 1999. While on active duty, Major Boettcher served at Pope Air Force Base, North Carolina, Osan Air Base, South Korea, U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and at different Special Operations Mission Unit locations until 2008.
Her active duty career had her support everything from A-10 flying squadrons to civil affairs teams to counter-terrorism missions. Major Boettcher resigned her commission in 2008 but continued to serve as a government civilian and as a contractor in the special operations community.
She has traveled the globe extensively and has deployed four times to combat zones.
In 2014, after a six-year break in service, she was re-commissioned as a captain in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. becoming an individual mobilization augmentee, or IMA, and taking on assignments in support of United States European Command, (USEUCOM), United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), and United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).
She now serves on the United States Air Force Headquarters Staff, performing her reserve duty at the Pentagon.
Major Boettcher speaks fluent German, has a master’s degree in school counseling, is U.S. Army Airborne qualified, and has specialty qualifications as a psychological operations and information operations planner.
Major Boettcher resides in Hayward with her husband, Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Jesse Boettcher, and their two sons, Orion, 11, and Odin, 9.
