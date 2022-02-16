Editor’s note: The Meet Your Neighbor column is back. We hope you enjoy it and encourage your neighbors to participate. If you know of someone who would like to be a “Neighbor,” or if you would participate yourself, email Kathy Hanson at kmorthanson9@gmail.com.
Hayward’s diverse community makes for rich “Meet Your Neighbor” material.
Meet Jim Nickel. His story is quite amazing and I had to pry the details out of him because I suspect he’s humble.
Born in 1947 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, his father was communications officer for the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. During the war, his mother worked at the local radio station.
The influence of his parents’ occupations can be seen in the thread of Jim’s life, starting with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Jim then joined Motorola in Chicago and in 1970 moved to Motorola’s new office in Cleveland, where they designed radio systems for large customers in seven states.
“My teams developed training, standards and computer tools for the engineers. That meant understanding the underlying technology and making measurements to give the engineers what they needed to design these radio systems,” he said.
Jim developed an innovative cable system that allowed radios to work in mines, subway tunnels and buildings. He designed the radio systems used in the “Chunnel” between England and France, an undersea tunnel running some 32 miles from a terminal on the English side near Folkestone to Calais in France. His design, directly mounted to the roof of the tunnel, was more efficient and effective, and operated at a wider range of frequencies.
About that same time, Jim started taking flying lessons, which is how he met his wife, Donna. Yes, the same Donna Nickel who writes the Spider Lake News for this newspaper. Donna was working at the airport on weekends.
“We eloped and got married in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in 1976,” said Jim, adding that he and Donna have two sons: Nate, who is the assistant public works director for the city of Bloomington, Indiana; and Rob, who is a special agent for the Nevada Gaming Control Board in Las Vegas.
Jim said he was transferred back to Chicago in 1979 and became the program manager for a $150 million IBM project, implementing networks that supported 35,000 radio data terminals used by IBM field service personnel.
Lifeline pilots
In the 1980s Lifeline Pilots was formed by a group of volunteer pilots. Jim was one of them. The organization provides free air transportation to financially distressed people for medical and humanitarian needs.
“I was privileged to fly for 40 years and over 8,000 hours,” Jim said, “all over the U.S. and Canada, probably close to 100 missions.”
He recalled a trip for a young boy who got a match for a liver transplant and had to get from Chicago to Pittsburgh late at night; another trip to take a transplant team from Chicago to Peoria after a fatal car accident for a person who was an organ donor; and additional flights for several kids from rural Illinois to Knoxville for monthly experimental cancer treatments, a trip where Jim let the kids help fly the plane.
“Their smiles were all the payment we needed to make this worthwhile,” Jim said.
911 Call Center
After a couple more promotions with Motorola, including that of vice president of engineering services, Jim retired in 2001 and taught physics at Triton Community College in Chicago. In 2004 he became director of public safety communications for Brown County in Green Bay, where their center took an estimated 400,000 calls a year and coordinated the response of 43 police, fire and EMS agencies. While there he designed a $5 million 911 call center.
“We coordinated many rescues while there. One occurred just after the new cellular location system was implemented. A snowmobiler flipped over on the ice, broke his back and called 911. He estimated his location, but the new location system showed him just two miles away. We sent a helicopter to the location two miles away and had him off the ice just 17 minutes after his call,” Jim recalled.
He described another rescue when two teachers went ice fishing and a blizzard moved in. They came out of their ice tent near dark and couldn’t see the shore. They called 911. Jim said they sent the Coast Guard to rescue them but the Coast Guard entered the wrong coordinates into their GPS and couldn’t find them. Due to blizzard conditions, they called off their rescue efforts. The 911 Call Center then gave the fishermen the option of staying in their truck overnight or trying to walk to shore. Their gas was too low to last the night so 911 sent a fire truck to the shore and used its siren to help the men find their way to shore.
“I told Donna I would be home on time that Friday night; Donna was going to make a special dinner. Needless to say, I was very late and dinner was overcooked.”
Jim said the Coast Guard took credit for that rescue but “we knew who did it, and the fishermen did not care who helped them.” He retired from that job in 2012.
Finding Hayward
Jim first came to Hayward in the 1960s with his dad, who was asked by the Wisconsin Aeronautics Commission to help get the new Seeley radio beacon operational. He remembers that it was a cold day and a long way out to the transmitter shack. Years later, he saw an article about Ross’ Teal Lake Lodge, so he and Donna came up for a weekend.
“We liked the area and returned several times for vacations. In 1996 we purchased our home on Teal Lake and when it came time to retire, we decided to remodel and enlarge the 1937 house.”
The Nickels enjoy kayaking, hiking and snowshoeing. They like the small-town atmosphere and the “amazing and friendly people.”
When asked what it was like to be married to a local columnist, Jim said, “Donna is creative, full of mischief and fun. I am the first ‘editor’ of her columns, so any mistakes are also mine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.