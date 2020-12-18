March 27, 1935 — December 16, 2020
Marian Edna (Weltzin) Tomaszewski, 85, of Ladysmith joined our Heavenly Father on Dec. 16, 2020. She passed away peacefully at the Care & Rehab Center of Ladysmith.
Marian was born March 27, 1935 in Ladysmith to Frederick and Mildred (Olson) Weltzin. She married Robert J. Tomaszewski on May 8, 1971 at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith. They combined their children to make a ready-made family of eight children. It was very brave on both their parts!
Before re-marrying, Marian put herself through college to earn her degree while caring for her seven children and working several part-time jobs. She was an amazing woman and a wonderful mother. She worked very hard all of her life. Her last employment was with a research agency for the government. She helped compile data on Reye’s Syndrome, which helped countless children and families in the future.
Marian was a long-time county chairman of the Rusk County Republican Party and a state delegate. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, American Red Cross Grey Ladies, Dorcas Society and a self-appointed Ambassador to Nursing Home Residents for years.
She was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers, Mildred (Ellen), Delores, Fred and Laverne (Ernie).
Marian is survived by her husband, Robert J. Tomaszewski, and their children, Robert L. Raasch of Porta Vallarta, Mexico, Melody Beres of Quinnesec, Michigan, Gregory G. Raasch of Ladysmith, Dawn and Gary Adams of Ojibwa, Kelly P. Raasch of Toledo, Ohio, Kimberly D. Raasch of Quinnesec, Timothy S. Raasch of Ladysmith and Michael J. Tomaszewski of Conrath, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, Grayson; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 20, starting at 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating. Burial will be in the Conrath Cemetery. There will also be one hour of viewing on Monday prior to the funeral service.
