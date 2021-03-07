A 53-year-old Delafield Wisconsin man was killed Friday night March 5 in a snowmobile crash on Lake Namakagon in Bayfield County.
The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office reported that they received a 911 call at 8:11 p.m. Friday reporting a snowmobile vs. utility terrain vehicle (UTV) accident on Lake Namakagon.
The sheriff's office stated that a preliminary investigation indicates the 53-year-old man was driving his snowmobile southbound on Lake Namakagon when he struck a UTV that was traveling northbound.
The driver of the snowmobile was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the UTV, a 47-year-old man from Madrid, Iowa, sustained minor injuries.
A passenger on the UTV was medically evucated to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office.
Members of the Great Divide Ambulance, Namakagon Fire, Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and North American Air Care responded, as well as the Town of Namakagon constable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.