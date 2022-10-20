A man was killed in a rollover on Gurno Lake Road one-half mile west of Hwy. NN at 9:34 p.m., Wednesday Oct. 19, according to a news release from the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department.

The name of the man is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of family members.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments