During a June 1 hearing in Sawyer County Court before Judge Annette Barna, Hayward area resident Cameron D. Leach, 46, was sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by 16 years extended supervision after being found guilty of repeated sexual assault of two children under the age of 14 between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 22, 2016, in the town of Hayward—where at least three of the assaults in each incident were first-degree felonies. He was found guilty of these charges during a bench trial before Judge Barna on March 14, 2023.

Leach is ordered to have no contact with the victims, no contact with anyone under the age of 18, to complete a psychosexual evaluation and follow through with recommendations, complete sex offender treatment, maintain compliance with the state Sex Offender Registry program, and complete any other programming deemed appropriate by his Department of Corrections agent.

