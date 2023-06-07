...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 15 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon and evening
Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also
expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
During a June 1 hearing in Sawyer County Court before Judge Annette Barna, Hayward area resident Cameron D. Leach, 46, was sentenced to 16 years in prison followed by 16 years extended supervision after being found guilty of repeated sexual assault of two children under the age of 14 between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 22, 2016, in the town of Hayward—where at least three of the assaults in each incident were first-degree felonies. He was found guilty of these charges during a bench trial before Judge Barna on March 14, 2023.
Leach is ordered to have no contact with the victims, no contact with anyone under the age of 18, to complete a psychosexual evaluation and follow through with recommendations, complete sex offender treatment, maintain compliance with the state Sex Offender Registry program, and complete any other programming deemed appropriate by his Department of Corrections agent.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on their opinion concerning the debt ceiling negotiations/discussions/voting going on now in Washington, D.C. so the country doesn't run out of funds by June 5.
