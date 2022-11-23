During a Nov. 15 appearance in Sawyer County Circuit Court, a Hayward man was sentenced to five years in prison plus five years supervised release for selling the powerful narcotic Fentanyl.

Jeremy L. Shumate, 38, 10828 Beal Avenue-Apt. 1W, Hayward, pleaded no contest to delivery of 10 grams or less of Fentanyl to a confidential law enforcement informant April 7, 2022, in Hayward.

