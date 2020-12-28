At a Dec. 21 appearance in Sawyer County Circuit Court, a Minneapolis man who was arrested for possessing heroin, meth and THC while driving through Stone Lake on Jan. 24, 2020, was sentenced to six years in prison.
The drugs were found on the person of James Quintin Griffin, 35, while he was being booked into the Sawyer County Jail. Deputies found a baseball-sized quantity of substances that were vacuum-wrapped. Field tests later determined it was 64.1 grams of heroin, 23.9 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine and additional marijuana.
Dismissed but read in were charges against Griffin of possession of 10 to 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, (second or subsequent offense), possession of 1 to 5 grams of cocaine and possession of 200 grams or less of THC.
Griffin was credited with 331 days served in jail. He must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo counseling and programming as directed by the Department of Corrections, complete an AODA assessment and follow through with recommendations.
