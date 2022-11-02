A Hayward area man has been sentenced to six years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for a Fentanyl offense June 12, 2022.

Douglas J. Kagigebi, 29, 12701W Indian Trail, Hayward, appeared Oct. 25 in Sawyer County Circuit Court before Judge John Yackel. He pleaded no contest to possession of 10 grams or less of Fentanyl with intent to deliver. A charge of possessing methamphetamine was dismissed and read in.

