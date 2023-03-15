A 19-year-old Marshfield man, Jason Brett Bundick, faces Sawyer County charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted second-degree felony sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age Feb. 20-24, 2023.

According to the charges, an LCO tribal police investigator set up an website undercover profile with a screen name and e-mail address of a purported 15-year-old female, and a photo of a woman who actually is an employee of a Local law enforcement agency. Bundick messaged the account and talked about having sex with the person he thought was a girl.

